$15 Million in Taxpayer Money Has Been Paid Out to Settle Congressional Sexual Harassment Suits

$15 Million in Taxpayer Money Has Been Paid Out to Settle Congressional Sexual Harassment SuitsBy NTK Staff | 11.14.2017 @6:04pm
for NTK updates every week.
for NTK updates every week.
A headline about the FBI investigating wire transfers implied the Russians were paying the Trump campaign. The Washington Post called them out on the claim.Leave a Comment
The former Missouri secretary of state's podcast hopes to give Democrats responses to Republican talking points.Leave a Comment
According to a report from Gizmodo, Huffington ignored sexual harassment at her publication.Leave a Comment
Democratic House candidates running in 2018 don't seem to eager to support the House Minority Leader.Leave a Comment
Libby Watson, now a reporter for Splinter News, wrote on Twitter that Media Matters for America did all it could to defend the former president from sexual assault allegations.Leave a Comment
Lindsey Graham, Scott Pruitt, and David Clarke are all possible nominees to be the next Attorney General if Jeff Sessions returns to the Senate.Leave a Comment