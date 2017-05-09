Clinton Cited False Study As Reason She Lost Wisconsin

In “What Happened,” Clinton falsely alleged that Wisconsin’s new voter ID law prevented 200,000 people from voting.

Hillary Clinton is blaming her Wisconsin loss on a voter ID law that she alleged helped “reduce turnout by 200,000 votes,” in the state. The only problem for Clinton is that independent fact checkers have blasted the study she cited as false.

In “What Happened,” Clinton wrote:

“In Wisconsin, where I lost by just 22,748 votes, a study from Priorities USA estimated that the new voter ID law helped reduce turnout by 200,000 votes, primarily from low-income and minority areas.”

Clinton’s claim that Wisconsin’s new voter ID law reduced turnout by 200,000 votes is “mostly false,” according to the independent fact-checking outlet PolitiFact.

PolitiFact scored this claim as “mostly false,” in May when Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) alleged, “Voter turnout in 2016 was reduced by approx. 200,000 votes because of WI’s photo ID laws.”

PolitiFact wrote:

A report she cites from a Democratic candidate-supporting group says a decline in voter turnout between the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections in Wisconsin was entirely due to the state’s new photo identification requirement for voting.

But experts say that while photo ID requirements reduces turnout to some extent, they question the methodology of the report and say there is no way to put a number on how many people in Wisconsin didn’t vote because of the ID requirement.

We rate Baldwin’s statement Mostly False.

Clinton, who spends much of “What Happened” blaming her election loss on ‘fake news’ apparently relied on ‘fake news’ to source her faulty claims.