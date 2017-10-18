Goodell Falsely Claims Only a Half Dozen Players Have Protested the National Anthem

More than 200 NFL players have taken a knee during the national anthem, far more than the half a dozen players that Goodell claimed.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell falsely claimed that only “six or seven players” were actually protesting the national anthem during a press conference following the annual fall owners meeting on Wednesday.

A reporter asked Goodell about the NFL players manual which states:

“The National Anthem must be played prior to every NFL game, and all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem.”

“During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking. The home team should ensure that the American flag is in good condition. It should be pointed out to players and coaches that we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country. Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem may result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses.”

“Well, I think one of the things we need to keep the focus on is, again, we believe our players should stand for the national anthem. That’s an important part of our game and our moments, and we believe in that,” Goodell responded.

“I think we also have to keep focus on [the fact that] we have about six or seven players that are involved with this protest at this point,” Goodell continued.

Goodell’s claim that only about a half dozen player are involved in the national anthem protest is blatantly false.

The New York Post reported in September:

“More than 200 NFL players defiantly took a knee during the national anthem at their games Sunday while hundreds of other grid stars locked arms with their coaches — and even some team owners — in protest of President Trump, who had ripped the league over the weekend.”