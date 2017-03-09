The protesters objected to Pelosi’s efforts to negotiate with President Trump.
Immigrant Rights Protest Erupts at Pelosi Event
Protesters interrupted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) DREAMer press conference in San Francisco on Monday, demonstrating against her efforts to work with President Trump.
The left wing radicals jumped up to yell at Pelosi for her negotiations with Trump over Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
Eventually organizers attempted to silence the protesters, but the demonstrators screamed over the officials.
Pelosi stood behind the protesters, unable to stop the disruption.
