Is James Comey Running for President?

The former FBI director posted tweets from his travels… in Iowa.

Former FBI Director James Comey has been travelling around Iowa, the first state to vote in the 2020 presidential primary season, according to his not-so-secret Twitter account.

Comey uses the name Reinhold Niebuhr on Twitter, after the theologian about whom he wrote his senior thesis.

Good to be back in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/TGJHOhQ9KF — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 21, 2017

Watching migrating white pelicans in Iowa thinking about Niebuhr’s Serenity Prayer. pic.twitter.com/TCAU4gs0Jw — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 22, 2017

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 23, 2017

President Trump fired the former FBI Director in dramatic fashion in May and claimed the dismissal had to do with the Russia investigation.

Then, Comey, a Republican-turned-independent, testified in a highly publicized hearing on the investigation and his conversations with the president.

Is it possible that his visits to Iowa signal a presidential run in his post-FBI life? Comey lived in the spotlight throughout the 2016 campaign and the first months of the Trump presidency, so he would be no stranger to the scrutiny.