Is Tim Cook Running For President?

The Apple CEO held presidential campaign style events in the pivotal states of Iowa and Ohio on Thursday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook barnstormed across Middle America on Thursday, holding events in Ohio and Iowa, two crucial swing states in presidential elections. Cook’s latest moves are raising questions about potential presidential aspirations.

While top Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and former Vice President Joe Biden are considered the frontrunners to challenge President Trump in 2020, rumors have been swirling about the possibility of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg tossing his hat in the 2020 ring.

Unlike Zuckerberg whose actions surrounding his possible run have largely been behind the scenes, it appears that Cook is taking a more Trumpian approach by holding rallies that appear optically more in line with a presidential type event.

Cook visited Cincinnati Test Systems in Harrison, OH on Thursday morning, “where he thanked employees and hinted at a prosperous future.”

Harrison is located in the pivotal Ohio swing county of Hamilton. The Cincinnati Enquirer wrote about the importance Hamilton County to Presidential candidates’ hopes:

“With Cincinnati as its anchor, Hamilton County helped put Ohio in Republican nominee George W. Bush’s column, catapulting him to the White House in 2000 and 2004. In 2008 and 2012, the county’s voters leaned left, helping Democrat Barack Obama win Ohio and the White House.”

After Cook’s appearance in Harrison, he was off to Des Moines, IA for an event outside the Iowa Statehouse to announce the creation of a data center.

Governor Kim Reynolds joined Cook for the announcement.

The Iowa Caucus will be the first primary for Democrats running in 2020, and winning that contest would be a big momentum boost to the candidate who pulls it off.

Cook has not been shy about wading into political issues. He spoke out against Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords and, more recently, criticized Trump’s handling of the Charlottesville protests. BuzzFeed obtained a copy of Cook’s email to employees after the violence in Charlottesville, VA.

“I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans,” Cook wrote in the memo.

After the recent terrorist attack, Cook tweeted out in Spanish the flowing, “Tragic and senseless attacks in Barcelona. Our thoughts are today with all our friends and companions in that great city.”

