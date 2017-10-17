Jerry Jones Confronted by Protesters While Entering the NFL Owners Meeting

“People need to stand up against you and your buddy Donald Trump and drive the whole regime out,” the protestor shouted at Jones.

Two protesters confronted Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, in the lobby of the Manhattan hotel where the NFL is holding its annual fall meetings.

The NFL owners are expected to discuss the ongoing protests that are happening during the national anthem.

Deadspin’s Lindsey Adler tweeted out a video of the protestors confronting Jones.

“You want to treat them like $40 million slaves,” the protester told Jones. “Gladiators who are well paid to beat each other’s brains out, but have to keep their mouths shut when talking about injustice.”

“Look at the videos of the police getting away with murder and tell me the players are wrong to protest it and that they have no rights to do that,” he continued.

“People need to take a knee against white supremacy. People need to stand up against you and your buddy Donald Trump and drive his whole regime out and it beings November 4,” the protestor concluded.

Adler also tweeted out a picture of the sign that one of the protesters held.

Jones never addressed the protester but looked rather uncomfortable during the whole exchange.

The Wall Street Journal also reported:

“Outside of the hotel, two dozen supporters of Black Lives Matter New York held a rally backing the players for speaking out — particularly former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem last year in protest of racial injustice in America.”