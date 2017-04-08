10.132.34.32

Maxine Waters Says Putin, Er, Pence Needs to Be Impeached After Trump

The Democratic congresswoman has moved on from calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment to now calling for Mike Pence’s impeachment

August 4, 2017
12:06 pm

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said that Democrats should try to impeach Vice President Mike Pence after they impeach President Trump on “The View” on Friday.

“Do you think Pence will be better than Trump?” host Joy Behar asked Waters.

“No, and when we finish with Trump, we have to go and get Putin. He’s next,” Waters said.

“Putin or Pence?” Behar asked, confused.

“Pence,” Waters said, correcting herself.

Waters has been calling for Trump’s impeachment since February.

