Ohio Dem Discloses Sexual Relationships With “50 Very Attractive Females”

Democrat Bill O’Neill, who is running for Ohio governor, took to Facebook on Friday to boast about having been “sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females,” and blast the “national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago.”

“Now that the dogs of war are calling for the head of Senator Al Franken I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males. As a candidate for Governor let me save my opponents some research time,” O’Neill wrote.

“In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females. It ranged from a gorgeous blonde who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn and ended with a drop dead gorgeous red head from Cleveland.”

“Now can we get back to discussing legalizing marijuana and opening the state hospital network to combat the opioid crisis. I am sooooo disappointed by this national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago. Peace,” O’Neill’s Facebook post concluded.

O’Neill is an associate justice on the Ohio Supreme Court.

UPDATE: O’Neill stands by controversial Facebook post: