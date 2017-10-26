Former CIA Director Leon Panetta told CNN that the Intel Committee need to look into the DNC and Clinton campaign.
Panetta: Intelligence Committee Needs to Look into Clinton/DNC Dossier Payment
Former CIA Director Leon Panetta said that the Senate Intelligence Committee is going to have to look into the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for funding the controversial Trump dossier during an interview on Thursday.
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Panetta how it was possible that neither “the chair of the DNC and the Clinton campaign” knew about payments for the dossier.
“Well, it’s obviously something that the Intelligence Committee is going to have to look at,” Panetta said. “You know, knowing presidential campaigns, they’re big operations and somehow the left hand may not know what the right hand is doing. And that could be the case here.”
Panetta continued, “I really do think that the committee is going to have to get into this, determine just exactly what happened. Who knew what and when?”
Blitzer followed up by asking Panetta why Clinton campaign attorney Marc Elias didn’t tell Clinton campaign chair, John Podesta, they had paid for the dossier.
Elias was the lawyer was represented the Clinton campaign and DNC, during the election and is alleged to have paid Fusion GPS for the Trump dossier.
“Well, it certainly makes the situation very awkward,” Panetta said. “If you’re testifying and saying you have no knowledge, and the attorney sitting next to you is one of those that knew what was involved here, I think it does raise an issue that the committee is going to have to look at and determine just exactly who knew what.”
SUGGESTED POSTS
MOST POPULAR
-
10.17.17 8:28 pmThe Cleveland Cavaliers Start The NBA Season By Protesting The National Anthem
Cavaliers star LeBron James has been supportive of NFL players who have taken a knee during the national anthem.
-
9.28.17 11:11 amThe NFL Just Lost Its First Sponsor Over Players Kneeling During The National Anthem
“Our companies will not condone unpatriotic behavior!” Cleveland businessman Allan Jones said in a statement.
-
9.18.17 10:59 amFox News Highlights Media Bias In A CBS Report About Richard Cordray
“CBS Sunday Morning” didn’t disclose that four of the lawyers that it interviewed had ties to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
-
9.18.17 10:41 amAmericans Overwhelmingly Reject Internet Sales Tax Proposal
Two of three Americans said they oppose a sales tax in their state on items purchased online.