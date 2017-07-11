Tom Perez Admits Democratic Primary Was Unfair in 2016

“I’ll be the first to admit that the DNC didn’t put its best foot forward in 2016,” Perez told Thom Hartmann, on Tuesday.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez admitted that the DNC fell short on ensuring that the Democrats’ presidential primary in 2016 was fair for everybody who ran during an interview on Tuesday.

Perez appeared on “The Thom Hartmann Program” to discuss accusations that the DNC rigged the primary process in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Thom Hartmann asked Perez about these accusations and how he is working to resolve them.

“I’ll be the first to admit that we have to earn the trust of everybody,” Perez told Hartmann. “And I’ll be the first to admit that the DNC didn’t put its best foot forward in 2016 and because of that we have trust gaps.”

Perez then explained how he asked Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) to serve as DNC Vice Chair to ensure a unified party.

“That is my North Star every day. Leading with our values, making sure that everyone feels like the Democratic Party reflects their values, and is every single day ensuring that people get a fair shake, and making sure that the 2020 election cycle is fair for everybody. And we fell short on that in 2016,” Perez concluded.